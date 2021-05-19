Conco Services hosts live demo presentation and crawfish boil in La Porte, TX

×

Conco Services welcomes Chevron and LyondellBasell to their live demo and crawfish boil in La Porte, TX. Pictured from left, Tim Myer and Lucas Akins with Conco Services, Chris Muscarello with Chevron, John MacDonald, Jerrry Gonzalez, and Jared Bohlander with LyondellBasell, Willis Shook and Nicole Klaus with Conco Services.