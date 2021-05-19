Conco Services hosts live demo presentation and crawfish boil in La Porte, TX

1 of 3
Conco Services welcomes Chevron and LyondellBasell to their live demo and crawfish boil in La Porte, TX. Pictured from left, Tim Myer and Lucas Akins with Conco Services, Chris Muscarello with Chevron, John MacDonald, Jerrry Gonzalez, and Jared Bohlander with LyondellBasell, Willis Shook and Nicole Klaus with Conco Services.
Pictured center, Conco Services CEO Edward Saxon visits with his team at Conco’s customer appreciation crawfish boil in La Porte, TX.
Pictured left, Lucas Akins with Conco Services discusses Conco’s state-of the-art heat exchanger cleaning technologies with Tim Williams of Chevron Phillips Chemical.