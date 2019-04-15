The Coating Society of the Houston Area Trade Show offers the latest in coating industry technologies along with products, services, and equipment in action.
BIC Magazine attended the Coating Society of the Houston Area 2019 Trade Show held on April 12, at the Pasadena Convention Center.
Bullard’s Pat Riley and Katie McMurdy stand in front of the SSPC Mobile Training Unit with SSPC’s Eric Piotrowski, Bullard’s Marie Haverstock and Ely Macaraeg and BIC Alliance’s Becky Salinas. The MTU was created to enable on-demand blaster and sprayer training in places where such training isn’t normally possible because of a lack of facilities. The MTU is fully self-contained and can be used to train between 8 - 12 people in a session. It is capable of holding 8 full-size ASTM panels and can run on supplied power or the onboard generator. Ideal training scenarios include SSPC Craftworker programs like abrasive blasting, spray applicator, and coating application specialist. Other uses include SSPC chapter-hosted training events, trade show demonstrations as well as votech or trade school on-site training. Key Features of the Mobile Training Unit include all-in-one, enclosed, fully-functioning, portable blast room, easy to transport intermodal high cube container and four stage patented cleaning system ensures the cleanest grit in the industry.
The Bullard crew has a little fun in their Mobile Experience Center. From left are Pat Riley, Todd Gomez, Marie Haverstock, SSPC’s Eric Piotrowski, Ely Macaraeg and Katie McMurdy. The MEC offers the perfect training venue to showcase Bullard’s industrial product solutions such as end-user training, local trade shows, sales rep training and lunch-and-learns. It is equipped with the latest Bullard products such as HMX systems, HMXi systems, GenVX systems, Air supply hoses, clean air boxes, CO monitor and remote alarm, loose-fitting and full-face respirators, EVA and EVAHL powered air-purifying respirators and Free Air® pumps.
SSPC’s Eric Piotrowski, Bullard’s Ely Macaraeg and BIC’s Becky Salineas take a look at the styles and colors of Bullard’s hat line. Both SSPC and Bullard have committed to helping the workforce development movement as the average age of a painter is 50 years plus. They want to motivate and educate young workers to enter this field. As Piotrowski put it, “This is a profession that pays well enough that you can raise a family.”
Becky Salinas with the BIC Alliance learns about the equipment Dehumidification Technologies provides its clients. She stands with Steve Ubernosky and Brian Battle.