Coating Society of Houston Monthly Meeting at Allredi

Matt Molumby of Allredi catches up with Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance at the Coating Society of Houston Monthly Meeting at Allredi.

Michael Stelmach of Carboline, Jason Nail of Allredi and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the Allredi facility during the Coating Society of Houston Monthly Meeting.

Allredi presents on how to transform your blasting operation with the MagTrack abrasive blasting robot during the Coating Society of Houston Monthly Meeting.

Allredi presents on how to transform your blasting operation with the MagTrack abrasive blasting robot during the Coating Society of Houston Monthly Meeting.

Matt Molumby of Allredi presents on how to transform your blasting operation with the MagTrack abrasive blasting robot during the Coating Society of Houston Monthly Meeting.

Matt Molumby of Allredi presents on how to transform your blasting operation with the MagTrack abrasive blasting robot during the Coating Society of Houston Monthly Meeting.

