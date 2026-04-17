1 of 6
Coating Society 2026
Dwyane Lum, Jeff Hunt and Chris Flores with Carboline welcome attendees to the Carboline booth at The Coating Society 2026 Annual Trade Show.
2 of 6
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Steve Uberry with DeHumidification Technologies catch up at The Coating Society 2026 Annual Trade Show.
3 of 6
Joan Ellis and Blake Armstrong with DeHumidification Technologies, Sara Bonvillian with BIC Recruiting and Ethan Jordan with DeHumidificiation Technologies network at the DH Tech booth at The Coating Society 2026 Annual Trade Show.
4 of 6
Rachel Hairston with The Ginger Co and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up at The Coating Society 2026 Annual Trade Show.
5 of 6
Michael Dupree with Bullard, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Dell Brown with Bullard take a photo together at The Coating Society 2026 Annual Trade Show.
6 of 6
Thorpe Specialty Services welcomes Sara Bonvillian with BIC Recruiting (middle) to the Thorpe booth at The Coating Society 2026 Annual Trade Show.