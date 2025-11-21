1 of 9
Clean Gulf 2025
Brad Hubbard with Shell, Rob Barnhart, Mendi Fontenot, Deborah Wick and Jackson Perry with Republic Services and Dr. Jenny Prohaska with Tactical Longevity network at Clean Gulf 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana
Exhibitors wait for speakers at Clean Gulf 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Gary Methvin with Vecta Environmental networks with Chris Herron with A&B Labs at Clean Gulf 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ricky Belk, Barry Legg, and Josh DeMarr with Arcwood Environmental catch up with Chris Haydel with Rowdy Supply at Clean Gulf 2025.
Bob Uzelac with VLS Environmental Solutions, Stewart North with USP Technologies, Callie Gulledge and Beau Hosch with VLS Environmental Solutions network at Clean Gulf 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Angie Martin and Josh DeMarr with Arcwood Environmental spend time together at Clean Gulf 2025.
Frederick Cameron and JB Bindon with Ironclad Environmental Solutions, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Tyler Wilson with Ironclad Environmental Solutions connect at Clean Gulf 2025.
Stephen Smith with Kinder Morgan, John Garber with Oxy and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance gather for a photo before attending Clean Gulf 2025.