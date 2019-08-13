Cherry Companies host their 11th Annual Customer Appreciation

Cherry Companies host their 11th Annual Customer Appreciation Event at the Crowne Plaza Hotel Aug. 5th 2019

Audra Bateman Athey-Cherry and Caitlyn McKissick welcome Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine (center) to their Customer Appreciation Event.

Cherry's Joe Rizzo visits with Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance.

Guest look over the hundreds of give-a-ways at the Cherry event.

Cherry's Wesley Guidry shows Laurie Tangedahl of BIC the prize give-a-ways.

City of Houston Council Member for Dist. A. Brenda Stardig, Cherry's Leonard Cherry and Pat Strong of Strong Strategies visit during the event.

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine (Right) says “Hello” to Regina Cherry of Cherry Companies.

Cherry's Elaine Stark; Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine and Zach Stark, project manager industrial division at Cherry enjoy their evening.

City of Houston Mayor Turner greets guests at the Cherry Customer Appreciation event.

Cherry's David Casas and Blake Gratkowski visit with their client Whitney Tristant of Lubrizol at the Cherry Appreciation event. 

Caitlyn McKissick shows off some of the great give-a-way prizes at the Cherry Event.

