BRIG February Meeting

×

1 of 5

IMG_1622.jpeg

BRIG February Meeting

Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance speaks at the BRIG Monthly Meeting.

×

2 of 5

IMG_2329.jpeg

Jason Triche of Nooter Construction Company, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Joey Jones of Olin at the BRIG Monthly Meeting.

×

3 of 5

IMG_2336.jpeg

Darus Terrebonne of Gulf Coast Solutions, James Baker of Becht Industrial Group, Ben Dye of Orion Engineers & Constructors, Jon Gary of WASKEY, Kylie Sparks of Pipe & Steel Industrial, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Phil Messa of BlackHawk Technology Group enjoy the BRIG Monthly Meeting.

×

4 of 5

IMG_2339.jpeg

Tika Hutchinson of Optimal Field Service, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Shelbie Bailey of Pipe & Steel Industrial catch up at the BRIG Monthly Meeting.

×

5 of 5

IMG_1298.jpeg

Kim Demarest Cedotal of Badger Infrastructure Solutions, Phil Messa of BlackHawk Technology Group and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance connect at the BRIG Monthly Meeting.

Tags