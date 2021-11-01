1 of 4
BrandSafway hosted its 11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) organization. Master Gunnery Sergeant ( Retired ) Arturo G. Garcia is a retired U.S. Marine who served on active duty for over 24 years and is a Co-Founder of Combat Marine Outdoors.Pictured from left, Dave Witsken with BrandSafway, Master Gunnery Sergeant Arturo G. Garcia and Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance.
2 of 4
Pictured from left, Todd Bonvillian with BrandSafway welcomes Brian Battle with DH Tech and Matt Perduk with AkzoNobel to the BrandSafway 11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) organization.
3 of 4
BrandSafway visits with Carboline at the BrandSafway Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) organization. Pictured from left, Jeff Hunt with Carboline and Robert Klouse with BrandSafway.
4 of 4
BrandSafway presents Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) with a $68,000 check. Sergeant Conrad Garcia was honored for his service in the Vietnam War. Pictured from left, Gunnery Sergeant Jose Garcia with CMO, Dave Witsken with BrandSafway, Master Gunnery Sergeant Rudy H. Perez III with CMO, Honoree Sergeant Conrad Garcia, CPO Trent L. Finley with CMO, and Robert Klouse with BrandSafway.