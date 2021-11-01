×

BrandSafway hosted its 11th Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) organization. Master Gunnery Sergeant ( Retired ) Arturo G. Garcia is a retired U.S. Marine who served on active duty for over 24 years and is a Co-Founder of Combat Marine Outdoors.Pictured from left, Dave Witsken with BrandSafway, Master Gunnery Sergeant Arturo G. Garcia and Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance.