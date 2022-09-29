× 1 of 7 Expand BrandSafway 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament From top left, Gabriel McCabe with BrandSafway, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Kelly Davila, Austin Stonestreet, Mark Modersohn, and Todd Bonvillian with BrandSafway; Master Gunnery Sergeant, Arturo G. Garcia Master Gunnery Sergeant with CMO. From bottom left, CPO Trent L. Finley, Master Gunnery Sergeant Rudy H. Perez III with CMO, and Eduardo Rangel. × 2 of 7 Expand BrandSafway 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Carboline visits with Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) at the BrandSafway 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament. From left, John Stevenson , Chris Poche, and Michael Stelmach with Carboline, Arturo G. Garcia with Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) Organization. × 3 of 7 Expand BrandSafway 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Dehumidification Technologies and BrandSafway enjoy a game of golf benefiting the Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) Organization. From left Joe Flannery with BrandSafway, Brian Battle and Steve Ubernosky with Dehumidification Technologies, and Eron Terry with BrandSafway. × 4 of 7 Expand BrandSafway 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament General Insulation Company supports BrandSafway’s 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament. From left Henry Chavarria with BrandSafway, Al Zaepfel, Mick Clinger, and Paul Batman with General Insulation Company. × 5 of 7 Expand BrandSafway 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Magid supports BrandSafway’s 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament. From left, Jenna Ligertwood and Rigo Ojeda with BrandSafway, Chris Currie with Magid, and Emilio Cabrera with BrandSafway. × 6 of 7 Expand BrandSafway 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament The PSS Industrial team at the BrandSafway Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) Organization. From left, Aaron Barnett, Toni Arkless, Mark Mannix, Vanessa Schmitt. × 7 of 7 Expand BrandSafway 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Gabriel McCabe takes a moment to thanks United Rentals for participating in BrandSafway’s 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) Organization. From left, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance , Gabriel McCabe with BrandSafway, Megan Reeves, Richard Hayden, Natasha Pennington, and Tommy Watts with United Rentals. Prev Next

BrandSafway hosted its 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefiting Combat Marine Outdoors (CMO) Organization at the Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas.

CMO is dedicated to aiding the rehabilitation of Marines, Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and Navy Corpsmen recovering from traumatic injuries sustained in combat.