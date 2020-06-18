BIC welcomes VLS Recovery Services to the cover of BIC magazine

John Magee, CEO of VLS Recovery Services, stands with BIC’s Becky Salinas and Greg Miller at the company’s new office on Hwy. 249 in north Houston. The three were recently showing off VLS Recovery Services gracing the front cover of BIC for the first time.

VLS is experiencing tremendous growth. Its future began with the strategy of its investors. In 2017, VLS was acquired by Aurora Capital. The acquisition by the private equity firm continued a strategy of investment in VLS’ growth. VLS grew significantly in 2018 with the acquisition of Beauchan Rail Services which specializes in railcar cleaning and product transfer services. The company also expanded with two new engineered fuel facilities in Brent, Alabama and Charleston, South Carolina.

In 2019, the company made two more acquisitions. The first acquisition was NuEarth, a specialty transportation services company operating in the southeast United States. VLS entered into the marine sector with the acquisition of Tubal Cain Marine Services, a cleaning, repair, and gas free company primarily servicing the United States inland tank barge industry. In 2020, VLS opened a grass roots Waste Management facility called VLS Houston adjacent to the Hockley Railcar Cleaning facility.

