BIC attends Turner Industries event

Turner’s UAV Pilot Jason Mabile (pictured Center) with Chad Dunbar (lef) and Corrine Bergeron (right) Demonstrates drone work for Turner Industries.

Turners Brian Housh shows how it’s done on the ropes.

Olin visits Turner for demonstration Day – Pictured from left to right Charlie Strother, Barron Vincent, Brent Block, Gabe Carr, Morio Lopez and Jason Smalling.

Mike Fipps (left) of Dow Freeport visits Turner’s crew pictured left to right - Left to Right, Bill Obrient, Jesus Solis, Carl Gormey, Mario Lope, Daniel Olinde, Troy Burge, Jimmy Watkins Vice President Turner Specialty Services, Gerald Munoz and Brent Klauss of BIC Magazine.

