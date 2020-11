We were able to raise $60,000 for The Wheelhouse in this year’s golf tournament which beat all records from previous years! Over 100 golfers played in the tournament which took place at Battleground Golf Course in Deer Park, TX. We are so grateful that the community came out and supported our cause of using spiritual principals to help men get and stay sober and drug free! The next golf tournament will be May 7th 2021, To get more information visit www.TheWheelhouse.org/golf