BIC attends the Texas City Industrial Trade Show 2019

×

1 of 7

TXC_1.jpg

Kelli Caswell with the BIC Alliance visits Kathy Strahan and Tammy Dollins of MarCo Specialty Steel.

×

2 of 7

TXC_2.jpg

Sam Navarro of Apache Industrial Services welcomes Kelli Caswell with the BIC Alliance to his booth at the Texas City Industrial Trade Show 2019.

×

3 of 7

TXC_3.jpg

Shannon Mitchell of Northstar Industries and Kelli Caswell with The BIC Alliance visit Carli Dunkin and Mark Dodge of Performance Contracting Inc.

×

4 of 7

TXC_4.jpg

Kelli Caswell of BIC Alliance stops by to see David Casas of Cherry Demolition.

×

5 of 7

TXC_5.jpg

Kelli Caswell of BIC Alliance visits with Mike Dienst and Terence Deck of United Rentals.

×

6 of 7

TXC_6.jpg

Crystie Green of Hunter Leasing meets with Kelli Caswell of BIC Alliance and Crystal Cedro of Hunter Buildings in Texas City.

×

7 of 7

TXC_7.jpg

Waldo Velez and Gary Demel of DistributionNow welcome Kelli Caswell of BIC Alliance and Misti Briles of DistributionNow.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting