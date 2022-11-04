1 of 4
BIC Attends the Oilfield Connections International Houston East Chapter Luncheon
The Oilfield Connections International Houston East Chapter was pleased to be joined by Michael Johnston of Howard Energy Partners.
Shalon Carnahan of Shelton Services, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and President of the Oilfield Connections International Houston East Chapter, and Keith Adams of Sparkling Clear catch up at the November OCI Luncheon.
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Rachel Haberer of BIC Recruiting are happy to learn more about Howard Energy Partners at the OCI Luncheon.
The Oilfield Connections International Committee welcome their November luncheon speaker; from left to right Joshua Smith of Hard Hat VR, Gabe Jackson of Blackhawk Datacom, Michael Johnston of Howard Energy Partners, and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance.