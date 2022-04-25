BIC Attends oil and gas industry night

BIC Attends oil and gas industry night

The Sparkling Clear team is ready to network at the Schafer’s Oil & Gas Industry Night. 

Keith Adams (Left) of Sparkling Clear Industries and Greg Miller (Right) with ABGi catch up at the Oil & Gas Industry night.

Jeff Cline – Rain for Rent (Left) and Joe Crocker- Sparkling Clear Industries network at the Schafer’s Happy Hour.

Laurie Tangedahl- BIC Magazine (Left) catches up with Jesus Gonzalez- President of JEGON Industrial Services at the Oil & Gas Industry Night. 

Rene Lara- FLO-BIN Rentals (Center) and BIC Magazine’s Laurie Tangedahl (right) and Leslie Ordonez (Left) visit at the Schafer’s networking event.

