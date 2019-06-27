BIC Attends the LCIA Region 4 trade show

BIC Alliance attended the LCIA Region 4 trade show at the L'auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Repcon booth with Richard Thompson, Rhiannon Gould and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance
Whitney Strickland visits with Ricky Mouton of Westlake Chemical in the Tower Force booth
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the Sun Industrial Group booth with Lance Nobile and Corby Richmond
Specialty Welding And Turnarounds, LLC (SWAT) participated as an exhibitor at the LCIA Region 4 Trade Show in Lake Charles
Trey Castleberry and Kalyn Newman of PacTec, Inc. visits with Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance
Holly Daigle and Evan Mativi of OneSource EHS welcome Jeff Robins with Westlake Chemical
Evan Mativi of OneSource EHS, Jhon Cuthbertson of Midwest Cooling Tower Services, Melissa Wolkenhauer and Kelli Hefner of BIC Alliance
Kelli Hefner and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance visit with Lisa Pulizzano of LCIA
Khalid S. Taha, MS of Westlake Chemical visits with Mark Biar of Ohmstede Ltd at the LCIA Region 4 Trade Show.
Mike Spillane of Sasol visits with Trey Burns of Repcon during the LCIA Region 4 Trade Show.
Henry Curtis and Stephen Wendel of Space City Services welcome Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance to their booth.