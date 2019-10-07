BIC Attends the ABC Pelican Chapter Fall Golf Classic

BIC Allaince visits with Tiger Industrial, APTIM and more at the ABC Pelican Chapter Fall Golf Classic at The University Club of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Joe Chaisson - Tiger Industrial, Anna Zebeau - ABC Pelican Chapter and Thomas Brinsko - BIC visiting at the ABC Pelican Chapter Fall Golf Classic.

Rick Hagan - APTIM, Jay Suits - Bisso Construction Services, Robbie White - Stericycle and Steven Pierre - BASF getting in a round of Golf at The University Club.

Thomas Brinsko of BIC visits with Rayne Jarrell of TNT Crane & Rigging.

Rusty Newman- PSS Industrial Group, Barry Charleville- PSS Industrial Group, Thomas Brinsko- BIC and Brad Robinson- PSS Industrial Group in the PSS tent at the ABC Pelican Chapter Fall Golf Classic.

