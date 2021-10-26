BIC Attends Reuters Downstream USA 2021

1 of 10
Wood.’s Oscar Garcia (right) visits with Michael Pernici (left) of Deep South Crane at Reuters Downstream USA 2021
2 of 10
Vernon Christensen of Christy Catalytics (left) welcomes Chad Bates of BASF (center) and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance to the Christy Catalytics booth at Reuters Downstream USA 2021.
3 of 10
From left to right, Ryan McKusker of Mobile Mini, Eddye Sunday of Mobile Mini, Scotti Green of Mobile Mini, Mike Nedelea of Coffeyville Resources (CVR Energy) and Nicole Krueger of Willscot meet during the Reuters Downstream USA 2021
4 of 10
Chris Lerma of Knight Industrial Services, left, visits with Prem Pal of REDA Chemicals during the Reuters Downstream USA 2021 conference.
5 of 10
Rain For Rent bringing their A-Game at the Reuters Downstream USA 2021 – Pictured from left to right… Matt McNamee, Loren Baldini, Jeff Cline and Greg Vincent.
6 of 10
Michele McMurdo of Satellite Shelters, center, connects with James Robinson of Woven Metal Products, right, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance during the Reuters Downstream USA 2021 conference.
7 of 10
BIC Magazine meets up with longtime client Conco Services at the Downstream Conference. From left to right, Justin Farris and Willis Shook with Conco Services, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, and Lucas Akins with Conco Services.
8 of 10
Mahaffey Fabric Structure welcomes visitors to their booth at the Downstream Conference. From Left to right: Matt Hixson- Mahaffey, Chris Ladley- Mahaffey, Lori Dominy- Mahaffey, Laurie Tangedahl –BIC Alliance, Ginger Teague- Arctic Testing & Inspection, Stephanie Wilder- Hunter Buildings
9 of 10
Ohmstede team ready to talk Industrial Cleaning Solutions at the Downstream ConferenceFrom Left to right : Mark Biar-Ohmstede LTD, Tina Tucker-Ohmstede Industrial Services, Leslie Ordonez- BIC Alliance, Buddy Tucker- Ohmstede Industrial Services.
10 of 10
From left to right, James Bradford of United Rentals, Chad Matter of United Rentals, Marcus Deal of SWAT, Jimmy Quick of SWAT and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.