BIC Attends OSHA's VPPPA Region VI trade show

Glove Guard’s Bryan Vermillion covers aspects of safety products with Joseph Wheeler, ExxonMobil.

Erin Fulweber with Evosite discusses control panels and ergonomic chairs with Patrick Jackson with Tenaska Kiamichi.

Shermco’s Brian Borowczak, Jennifer Colleps and Kyle Kirkpatrick review services with Rock Thompson and Chris Brown of Holly Frontier

Dräger’s Aaron Huber and Jason Godfrey (far right) demonstrate their new equipment with Michael Zamora, Michael Brown and Chris Matthews of Flint Hills Pipeline.

Patrick Christian with Blast Bag welcomes Kelly Banks of Goodyear Tire & Rubber to his booth.

VPPPA Region VI board member Haney Robertson (second from left) speaks with Brock team members from left, Luke Albrecht, Jamie Robey and Joshua Miller.

Stephen Hailey with Intrepid visits with Jeff Hartman of Pratt Whitney.

Camille Curry Theis and Matt Hixson of Mahaffey inform Corbin Harlon of Albermarle about the variety of their structures.

Tom Derrah of BIC discusses the Alliance Safety Council’s upcoming Safety and Health Conference with Reenie Nichols and Nick Veridigets.

Kamrin Thibodeaux and Melissa Vega of AIM learn about BIC member PCI’s services from PCI’s Mitchell Hatcher, Gayland Randall and Brian Johnson with BIC’s Tom Derrah looking on.

Rick Griffin of Chevron Phillips reviews Glenguard’s protective wear line with Rich Lippert of GlenGuard.

