BIC attends ExxonMobil Beaumont

BIC Magazine's Jeremy Osterberger, right, discusses the BLADE project updates with ExxonMobil Beaumont Refinery Manager Rozena Dendy.

From left to right: Summer Miller-Clark of BIC Magazine, Benjamin Torres and Kevin Grimes of ExxonMobil, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Magazine tour the new BLADE project site.

BIC Magazine's Jeremy Osterberger visits ExxonMobil’s BLADE project in Beaumont, Texas, and talks over the project’s status with Dendy, as well as the potential completion date even through the pandemic.

BLADE is short for Beaumont Light Atmospheric Distillation Expansion.

The modular build project will be a third crude unit within the facility’s existing footprint. The new unit will expand light crude oil refining, supported by the increased crude oil production in the Permian Basin.