BIC attends ASSP Trade Show in New Orleans

Left to right, John Nouse with Ericson Manufacturing Company and Melissa Wolkenhauer with BIC Alliance visit at the ASSP Trade Show in New Orleans, LA.

Left to right, Teresa Devore with Predictive Solutions, John Mavros with Predictive Solutions, Nick Goodell with Predictive Solutions, and D Scott Troyer with EXXON MOBIL visit at the ASSP Trade Show in New Orleans, LA.

From left to right, Sheila Eicke with Gasco, Kevin Wilson with Gasco, Terry Deeds with Ion Science, and Blake Piritz with Ion Science visit at the ASSP Trade Show in New Orleans, LA.

From left to right, Melissa Wolkenhauer with BIC Alliance, Nick Folse with APTIM and Holly Daigle with OneSource EHS visit at the ASSP Trade Show in New Orleans, LA.

From left to right, Melissa Wolkenhauer with BIC Alliance, Joelle McGhee with Alliance Safety Council, Brooke Bullion with Alliance Safety Council, and Nick Verdigets with Alliance Safety Council visit at the ASSP Trade Show in New Orleans, LA.

Mark Scardino with Phillips 66, left, discusses safety gates with Stephen Hailey of Intrepid at the ASSP Conference and Expo.

Bullard celebrates the 100th year of the hard hat at the ASSP conference. From left to right, Marie Haverstock, Jacob Brandy and Katie McMurdy of Bullard.

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals shows their BIC editorial to Procter & Gamble, Ineos O&P, Club Car/Ingersoll Rand, and General Motors at the ASSP Conference and Expo. From left to right, Erica Poff, BCSP, Toni Takacs, BCSP, Karen LaRue, Procter & Gamble, Lucy Miller, Ineos O&P, Christine Jay, Club Car Inc./Ingersoll Rand, Stacey Brooks, General Motors.

Sunbelt Rentals is ready for the show. From left to right, Willie Garcia, Leon Wade and Jeff Stachowiak of Sunbelt Rentals.

