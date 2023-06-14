BIC attends ASSP Conference and Expo

1 of 13
ASSP Conference and Expo
The American Society of Safety Professionals welcomes guests to their annual Safety Conference and Expo in San Antonio, TX.
Left to right, Lea Le Canu, Sherry Pruitt, Perri Prevost, Amy Gallagher & Amanda Amos, at the CareerSafe Booth at ASSP 2023.
Amanda Amos and Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance (middle) having a laugh with Jessica Small (left) and Jordan Mahaffey (right) at the GlenGuard booth at ASSP 2023.
The Health and Safety Council’s Leann Vahl (left) and Alexandria Alvarez (right) welcome Amanda Amos (middle) with BIC Alliance to the HASC booth during ASSP 2023.
BIC Alliance dropped in to chat with Industrial Scientific at their booth at ASSP. Pictured from left to right are Chris Lang and Ty Fairchild with Industrial Scientific, Perri Prevost with BIC Alliance, and Forrest Thomas also with Industrial Scientific.
Pictured from left are Kelly Graham, Misty Moore, and Brittany Cohen with Magid Glove & Safety; Amanda Amos with BIC Alliance; and Chad Babin also with Magid; visiting at Magid’s booth at ASSP 2023.
BIC Alliance visiting the MSA booth at ASSP 2023. Pictured from left are Scott Papak, Tyler Cummins, and Adam Guitierrex of MSA; Amanda Amos of BIC; then Derik Stohler and Chris Stark of MSA.
Perri Prevost and Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance attend the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) annual Safety Conference and Expo in San Antonio, TX.
Pictured from left are Matt Verdi of Sunbelt Rentals, Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance, Leon Wade and Julio Torres with Sunbelt, at the Sunbelt booth during ASSP 2023.
Superior Glove Works welcomes BIC Alliance to their booth at ASSP 2023. Picture from left to right are Steve Pashuk of Superior Glove; Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance; Mary Sue Mumma and Matt Leleaux of Superior Glove.
BIC Alliance visits Tyndall at ASSP 2023. Pictured from left to right are Perri Prevost at BIC Alliance with Tamara Caponegro, Sydney Gillis, and Clyde Wolfe of Tyndale.
BIC Alliance’s Amanda Amos (left) visits with Vallen Safety’s Peter Delaune (middle) and Daniel Laminson (right) at the Vallen booth during ASSP 2023.
Westex team ready to greet guests at their booth at ASSP 2023.