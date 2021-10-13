BIC attends ABC BBQ Cook-Off and Expo at the Bayou City Events Center in Houston, TX.

1 of 3
ABC of Greater Houston welcomes S&B Helical Pier Specialist and BIC Alliance to the ABC 14th Annual BBQ Cook-Off and Expo. Pictured from left, John Lisle with S&B Helical Pier Specialist, Jennifer Woodruff with ABC of Greater Houston, and Perri Prevost with BIC Alliance.
2 of 3
The Chemex Global cook team and the Shaw Group welcomes BIC Alliance to their tent at the ABC BBQ Cook-Off and Expo.
3 of 3
BIC Alliance visits with Bengal at the BBQ Cook-Off and Expo. Pictured from left, Brent Brown and Brett Brown with Bengal, Perri Prevost with BIC Alliance and James Martin with Bengal.