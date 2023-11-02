BIC attends 2023 WJTA Conference & Expo

×

1 of 9

2023 WJTA Conference &amp; Expo

2023 WJTA Conference & Expo

Sara Bonvillian and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance in the BIC Alliance booth at the 2023 WJTA Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA.

×

2 of 9

IMG_5528.jpg

Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance connects with Hailey McCoun and Alexandria Alvarez both of Health and Safety Council at the 2023 WJTA Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA.

×

3 of 9

IMG_5534.jpg

Justin Moutin of Echelon Supply & Service (formerly JGB Enterprises) and Brandon Perkins of Vecta Environmental Services visit with Russ Coaliron and Donnie Perrin both of Super Products in the Super Products booth at the 2023 WJTA Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA.

×

4 of 9

IMG_5540.jpg

Matt Edwards and Wesley Hughes both of Eastman Chemical, Rick Sloan of NLB Corporation, and Joost Ballieux of Peinemann Equipment connect in the Peinemann Equipment booth at the 2023 WJTA Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA.

×

5 of 9

IMG_5556.jpg

Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance in the USA DeBusk booth with Ed Danley, Will Smith, and Lucian Graves all of USA DeBusk at the 2023 WJTA Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA.

×

6 of 9

IMG_5561.jpg

Sara Bonvillian and Melissa Wolkenhauer both of BIC Alliance at the 2023 WJTA Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA.

×

7 of 9

IMG_5565.jpg

CJ Little, Willie Whittington, and Brian Little all of Spir Star showcase the Spir Star booth to Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the 2023 WJTA Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA.

×

8 of 9

IMG_5568.jpg

Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance catches up with Chad Hall, Danny Goynes, and Jeff Cline all of Rain for Rent in the Rain for Rent booth at the 2023 WJTA Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA.

×

9 of 9

IMG_5586.jpg

Kerry Siggins of StoneAge and author of The Ownership Mindset and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the 2023 WJTA Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA.

Tags