2021 Downstream Conference & Exhibition in Houston

Vernon Christensen of Christy Catalytics (left) talks with Michael Torres of Tower Force Industrial Services at Reuters Downstream USA 2021.
BIC Magazine meets up with longtime client Conco Services at the Downstream Conference. From left to right are Justin Farris and Willis Shook with Conco Services, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, and Lucas Akins with Conco Services.
Wood’s Oscar Garcia (right) visits with Michael Pernici (left) of Deep South Crane at Reuters Downstream USA 2021.
Mahaffey Fabric Structure welcomes visitors to their booth at the Downstream Conference. Pictured left to right are Matt Hixson, Chris Ladley and Lori Dominy with Mahaffey; Laurie Tangehl with BIC Alliance; Ginger Teague with Arctic Testing and Inspection; and Stephanie Wilder with Hunter Buildings.
Ohmstede team ready to talk industrial cleaning solutions at the Downstream Conference. From left to right are Mark Biar and Tina Tucker with Ohmstede; Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance; and Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede.
Rain For Rent bringing their A-Game at the Reuters Downstream USA 2021. Pictured from left to right are Matt McNamee, Loren Baldini, Jeff Cline and Greg Vincent.