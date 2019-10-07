BIC Alliance's 2nd Annual Fish Fry

Hundreds of BIC Alliance members, sponsors, and friends networked at BIC Alliance's Second Annual Appreciation Fish Fry event Thursday, October 3, 2019. The event was held at the Sylvan Beach Pavilion in La Porte, Texas and BIC Alliance served fried fish, hush puppies, coleslaw and potato salad to all attendees. Sponsor Continental Fabricators served cigars from El Cubano Cigars.
David Gressett director, supply chain at Kaneka North America; San Jacinto College's VP James Griffin; Economic Alliance's Chad Burke; President at Greater Houston Port Bureau Bill Diehl and BIC Alliance President Thomas Brinsko enjoy their time at the BIC Fish Fry.
Covestro's David Womack; Fishbone's Billy Cain; BIC Alliance's Thomas Brinsko; Brock Service's Greg Griffin and LyondellBasell's Jeffery Bonorden gather for a picture at BIC's annual fish fry.
Launch Pad's Ted Moon and BIC Alliance's Investment Banking John Zapalac at the BIC Media Solutions booth with BIC Alliance's Mark Peters and CEO and Founder Earl Heard (center).
BIC Alliance's Olivia Martinez and Nona Smith along with volunteer Jennifer Wourms welcome guests as they arrive at the BIC Fish Fry.
BIC Alliance's Alenna Crump and The Bridge Over Troubled Waters' Becky Kyles and Jessica Pineda welcome guests as they arrive at the BIC Fish Fry.
Denso North America's Thomas Keadble and Steve Baker visit with BIC Alliance's Tom Derrah (center).
James Griffin of San Jacinto College, USA DeBusk's Gabrial Mcclanahan; Rick Burke of Samson Controls and BIC Alliance President Thomas Brinsko at the BIC Fish Fry.
Christina Allen of Hardhat Workforce and Darr Ooten of Sentriforce get together at the BIC Fish Fry.
Ecorobotic's Thomas Briza, Nicole Klaus and Chris Meaux with BIC Alliance's Greg Miller and Becky Salinas.
Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede, BIC Alliance's Leslie Ordonez and Mark Hertzog along with Chevron Phillip's Mike Oliver gather around for a picture.
Intero's Christopher Dunkin, BIC Alliance's Jeremy Osterberger and Ecorobotics Mike Arcediano.
BIC Recruiting's Sam Puente visits with Derrick Thornton and Jay Hall of General Equipment & Supply.
Mansfield Marketing's Alejandro Castillo and Marina Moncada mingle with BIC Alliance's Rebecca Salinas (center).
Sheila Shrum of Basic Equipment; John Hutcherson of Flint Hills Resources and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the BIC Fish Fry.
Midwest Cooling Tower Service's Jhon Cuthbertson and INEOS Styrolution's Margaret Martin visit at the BIC Fish Fry.
Wanda Lecourias and Chevron Phillip's Scott Storey and Keri McDaniel catch up at the BIC Fish Fry.
BIC Alliance's Jeremy Osterberger with Chevron Phillip's David Greer.
Ohmstede's Buddy Tucker; Fishbone's Bo Atkinson and BIC Alliance's Thomas Brinsko.
Julie Martin of Bayside Industrial; Daniel Barrios of CDI Engineering Solutions and Trina Meekins of Turner Industries visit at the BIC Fish Fry.
The BIC Alliance staff.
Thank you to all of our sponsors!
Jeremy Hutson and Kathy Strahan of Marco Specialty Steel.
David McKenzie and Jason Martinez of Lifting Gear Hire.
Luis Hernandez, Billy Murphy and Rob Ochs of Sunbelt Rentals.
Joseph Pennington and Wilfred Datinguinoo of APTIM.
Jacky Frawner and Jason Godfrey of Drager.
Maria Ghiglieri, Sandra Thornton and Trey Abel of TNT Crane & Rigging.
Christopher Jackson and Karly Goodman of Lamont Brands.
Richard Howard and Paul Fonte of Conhagen.
Lina Perales and Sherry Berg of PV Rentals.
Pure Safety Group's Roland Alaniz.
Blake Bratcher and Will Fitzpatrick of FoxComm Solutions.
Hancock Whitney's Eric Luttrell.
Mannie Lopez of El Cubano and Continetal Fabricator's John Sloan and Dannie Rose.
BIC Alliance's Thomas Brinsko; El Cubano's Mannie Lopez and John Sloan of Continental Fabricators.
Jerry Dockins, Bob Marchand, Tina Davis, Todd Taylor and Lori Salazar of US Ecology.
Darrell Harrison and Margaret Gilbert of ASAP Drug Solutions.
OneSource EHS' Ronny Daigle and Evan Mativi.
Rachel Montgomery and Erin Owen of Houston Area Safety Council.