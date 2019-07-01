BIC Alliance attends the TCC/ACIT Reverse Trade Show

BIC Alliance attended the TCC/ACIT 2019 Legislative Wrap-up Luncheon and Reverse Trade Show on June 27th, 2019 at the Pasadena Convention Center.
Donna Trosclair of Eastman visits with Carli Duncan of PCI.
Michelle Muehrwein of Kaneka learns about dismantling from Vincent Eid and Karl LeBeouf of Louisiana Chemical Dismantling Company with Elisa Laureano of Kaneka.
Michael LeBlanc and Nicki Landry of PALA inform Donna A. Trosclair and Sergio Matute of Eastman Chemical Company of all of their construction services.
Julie Martin of Bayside Industrial talks to Kirk Debban about getting on the Dow’s preferred vendors list.
BIC Alliance President Thomas Brinsko meets with Darlyne Ingalls, ACIT Director, Chad Burke, Economic Alliance Houston Port Region President, Hector Rivero, TCC President and Austin McCarty, TCC Regulatory Affairs
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, visits with Aaron Shermer of Bayou City Industrial, Kirk Debban of DOW and Preston Bearden of Bayou City Industrial at DOW’s booth at the TCC/ACIT Reverse Trade Show
Chevron Phillips welcomes PALA, BIC Alliance and Nisoft to their booth. From Left to Right, Michael LeBlanc of PALA, Renee Bear of Chevron Phillips, Amanda Wilkerson of BIC Alliance, Selma Elliot and Jay Muske of Chevron Phillips and John Collins of Nisoft
Sergio Matute of Eastman Chemical Company visit with Amanda Wilkerson of BIC Alliance and Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services at the TCC/ACIT Reverse Trade Show
BIC Alliance’s Laurie Tangedahl welcomes Bruce Chamrad of Magnus & Co. to the TCC/ACIT Reverse Trade Show
Midwest Cooling Tower Services visits with Flint Hills at the TCC/ACIT Reverse Trade Show, From Left to Right, Jhon Cuthbertson- Midwest Cooling Tower Services, Jennifer Wingo- Flint Hills Resources and John Hutcherson- Site Manager for Flint Hills Resources – Houston
Sandra Baucom – President of ECC Alliance visits with John Collins of NiSoft
ExxonMobil welcomes BIC Alliance, AtPac and Cherry Demolition to their booth. From Left to Right, Francisco Trevino- At-Pac, Becky Salinas – BIC Alliance, James Baal, Anna Freund and John Malone- ExxonMobil and David Casas- Cherry Demolition