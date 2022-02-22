×

Torey Tubre of Bengal Crane & Rigging, LLC and Perry Prevost of BIC Alliance, had the pleasure of meeting and listening to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry this morning at the February Baton Rouge Industrial Group meeting. AG Jeff Landry highlighted the importance of the oil and gas industry in Louisiana and the vital role Louisianians play in the success of an industry that has been responsible for helping families rise out of poverty for many years. These jobs are critical to the Louisiana economy.