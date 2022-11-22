×

BASF United Way Golf Tournament

Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance introduces Eric Lhymn of BASF to the United Site Services team at the BASF United Way Golf Tournament. Pictured from left to right: Mike Mills of United Site Services, Eric Lhymn of BASF, Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance, and Alice Snyder, Mike Giardana, Patrick Hinson, and Keagan Bourque of United Site Services.