BASF United Way Golf Tournament
Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance introduces Eric Lhymn of BASF to the United Site Services team at the BASF United Way Golf Tournament. Pictured from left to right: Mike Mills of United Site Services, Eric Lhymn of BASF, Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance, and Alice Snyder, Mike Giardana, Patrick Hinson, and Keagan Bourque of United Site Services.
Eric Lhymn of BASF visits with Hargrove Engineers + Constructors at the BASF United Way Golf Tournament in Geismar, LA. Pictured left to right: Marcus James and Paula Patty of Hargrove, Eric Lhymn of BASF, and Zach Martin of Hargrove.
Eric Lhymn of BASF visits with Kurt Lanoux and Dane Lambert of Draeger at the BASF United Way Golf Tournament in Geismar, LA. Pictured left to right: Eric Lhymn of BASF, Kurt Lanoux of Draeger, and Dane Lambert of Draeger.