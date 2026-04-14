TCA Golden Triangle Mixer

BIC Attends Photos

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TCC/TCA Mixer

TCC/TCA Mixer

Shelly Vitanza and Katie Celli with Industrial Safety Training Council, Baylee Tupper and Chris England with Veriforce and Michael Sager with Excargo Services enjoy the TCC/TCA Mixer.

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Jaida Langston, Hector Rivero and Shannon Vrba with Texas Chemistry Council, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and David Smith with Oxford Flow network at the TCC/TCA Mixer.

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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Michelle Hargis with Texas Chemistry Council take a photo at the TCC/TCA Mixer. 

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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catches up with Maren Greseth and Cara Leigh Wright with Dow at the TCC/TCA Mixer. 

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Marentha Sargent with P.A. Inc, Travis Frederic with Trac-Work, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Samantha Roberts with ExxonMobil and Hector Rivero with Texas Chemistry Council network at the TCC/TCA Mixer.

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