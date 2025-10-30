1 of 12
API Storage Tank Conference & Expo
Rick Lujano with Denso and David Quinonez with CountryMark Refining and Logistics catch up at the Denso booth at API Storage Tank Conference.
Jonathan Key with Caribbean Utilities Company and Kyle McKinney with FLIR gather for a photo at API Storage Tank Conference.
Faiyaz Farouk with DeHumidification Technologies, Larry Curry with Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Brian Battle with DeHumidification Technologies network at API Storage Tank Conference.
Jonny Collaso with Colonial Terminals, Inc. and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance spend time together at API Storage Tank Conference.
Charles Tracy and Kevin Gaskins with Tanco Engineering, Albert Holman with Marathon Petroleum Company and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance network at API Storage Tank Conference.
Nic Montebello with API and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance welcome attendees to API Storage Tank Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.
Pascal Durby with Matrix Service Company, Tom Derrah with BIC Alliance, Rick Lujano with Denso and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance attend a Phoenix Suns game.
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Rick Lujano with Denso, Tom Derrah with BIC Alliance and Pascal Durby with Matrix Service Company enjoy their time at a Phoenix Suns basketball game.
Courtside energy at the Footprint Center! Nothing beats live basketball under the bright lights.
Good food, great vibes — refueling before the big game at the Barrel Bar!
Front-row lounge views, cold drinks, and the perfect game-day atmosphere.
Great company, good drinks, and unforgettable memories — cheers to a night well spent!