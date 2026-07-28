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API Inspection Summit 2026
Kevin Sprague with Ineos Olefins & Polymers and Stephanie Nolan with Square Robot catch up at the API Inspection Summit 2026.
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API Inspection Summit 2026
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance stops to take a photo with Earl Crochet with Crochet Midstream Consulting at the API Inspection Summit in San Antonio, Texas.
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API Inspection Summit 2026
Sidni Broadus with Arix Technologies welcomes ClayCee Shuck with ExxonMobil to the Arix Technologies booth at the API Inspection Summit 2026.
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Craig Malloy with Arix Technologies and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance take a photo together before interviewing at the API Inspection Summit 2026.
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Johan De Vos with Integrated Global Services and Travis Stelly with U.S. Oil and Refining network at the API Inspection Summit 2026.
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Chase Drake with Diamond Refractory Services and Quentin Board with Shell Oil Products catch up at the API Inspection Summit 2026.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Jamie Hattenbach, Ryan Theil and Johnny Gonzalez with TEAM Inc gather for a photo at the API Inspection Summit 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.
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Michael Gilbert with DOW Chemical Company stops by the Kewazo booth with Simon Espinosa with Kewazo at the API Inspection Summit 2026.
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Kasey Otto with BHI Energy connects with Whitney Colson with Kinder Morgan at the API Inspection Summit 2026.
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Ryan Baggett with Pro-Surve Technical Services, Kash Mohammed with intelliSPEC and Belinda Owen with Enterprise Products enjoy their time at the API Inspection Summit.
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Scott Whipkey and James Fish with Conco join Richard Stephens and Derrick Carriere with Nutrien for a photo at the API Inspection Summit.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Matthew Cunningham with American Petroleum Institute (API) catch up at the API Inspection Summit 2026.