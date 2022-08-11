1 of 11
Matthew Cunningham and Lindsay Morrison of the American Petroleum Institute are excited to announce the date of the 2024 Inspection Summit in San Antonio, TX with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
Melissa Wolkenhauer with BIC Magazine stopped in to visit with Daniel Panek and Gabe Meyer at the Conco Services booth.
Rob Frater of Engineering & Inspection Services welcomes Hatam Mehraz and Fikri Suwaileh of Saudi Aramco to his booth at the API 2022 Inspection Summit.
Thiago Cobu of INEOS Styrolution America catches up with Kara Boyer of MISTRAS Group at the API Summit.
Shannon Leininger of PK Companies discusses new opportunities with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
Christopher Rahe, Steve Wells, Stephanie Simek, James Cesarini, Tamera Brown and Josh Deal of Pro-Surve Technical Services welcome Jeremy Ostberberger of BIC Alliance to their booth at the API Inspection Summit.
Todd Edwards, Joshua Goudeau, Joe Caldera, Mike Shaw, Colby Renfro, and Cory Miller of Sentinel Integrity Solutions are ready to talk about their solutions with the attendees of the API 2022 Summit.
Matt Dorsett, Alice Tate, Kelly Miller and Johnny Gonzalez of TEAM are thrilled to be back at the API Inspection Summit in San Antonio, TX.
Donald Savage, John Decker, Favian Segoviano, and Sean Stanford of Turner Specialty Services discuss projects with Cliff Jenkins of Celanese.
Armando Garza of USA Industries, Daniel Enk of Valero, Paul Cauthen of USA Industries, John Duncan of National Aerospace Solutions, John Platt of USA Industries, and Dan Aldrich of National Aerospace Solutions take a look at USA Industries’ GripSafe solution.
Darryl Schimeck and Michael Jones of Versa Integrity are excited to visit with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
BIC attends API Inspection Summit 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.