AMPP Annual Conference + Expo 2024

1 of 14
AMPP Annual Conference + Expo
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance connects with Jim Giese of Western Technology at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo.
2 of 14
Chris Nicholson of Spire and Jeff Baker of Denso catch up in the Denso booth at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo.
3 of 14
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Jennifer Kramer of AMPP at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo.
4 of 14
Jim Gregg, Timothy Holmes and Lee Navarro of Carboline Global welcome Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance to their booth at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo.
5 of 14
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance, Jack Blundell of Rockwool and Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance visit at the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo.
6 of 14
Cassandra Coleman of Dehumidification Technologies shows off the Dehumidification Technologies booth to Kelly Lewis of Explorer Pipeline at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo.
7 of 14
Catherine Noble of Acuren Inspection, Jordan Kennedy of Acuren Ispection, Raju Pakalapati of Exxon, Matthew Buchynski of Acuren Inspection and Chris Perlette of Acuren Ispection in the Acuren Inspection booth at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo.
8 of 14
Jeff Johnson of Arix Technologies, Dr. John Norris of CTS and Rod Callon of CTS check out a product demonstration in the Arix Technologies booth at AMPP Annual Conference + Expo.
9 of 14
BIC’s Tom Derrah visits with Apache’s Lisa West.
10 of 14
The Johns Manville team in their booth.
11 of 14
Rockwool’s team excited about another good AMPP Show.
12 of 14
Kevin Lord of Shell catches up with Bernard Maise, Ron Boothe, Marcus Sanchez of BrandSafway.
13 of 14
PPG’s Dave Thewis, Benny Abbott, Kathy Romans, Kevin Gooding hang out in the booth at AMPP in New Orleans.
14 of 14
Peter Roy and Debbie Segor of ASNT (The American Society for Nondestructive Testing) catch up with BIC’s Jeremy Osterberger at the AMPP show in New Orleans.