American Hydrogen Forum 2022

1 of 4
From left to right, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, visits with Dan Pastor of Tetra Tech and Clay Eubanks, right, of Deep South Crane & Rigging at the 2nd American Hydrogen Forum.
2 of 4
Jillian Evanko of Chart Industries speaks about the key challenges and opportunities in hydrogen during the 2nd American Hydrogen Forum.
3 of 4
Larry Keras of ALJ Group, left, welcomes Clay Scott of Hanson Professional Services and Jeremy Osterberger, right, of BIC Alliance to the 2nd American Hydrogen Forum.
4 of 4
Sheryl McKinnon of Shell Renewables and Energy Solutions, left, meets with BakerRisk and Fortress Protective Buildings’ representatives Karen Vilas and Murtaza Gandhi at the 2nd American Hydrogen Forum.