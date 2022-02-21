American Hydrogen Forum 2022

From left to right, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, visits with Dan Pastor of Tetra Tech and Clay Eubanks, right, of Deep South Crane & Rigging at the 2nd American Hydrogen Forum.

Jillian Evanko of Chart Industries speaks about the key challenges and opportunities in hydrogen during the 2nd American Hydrogen Forum.

Larry Keras of ALJ Group, left, welcomes Clay Scott of Hanson Professional Services and Jeremy Osterberger, right, of BIC Alliance to the 2nd American Hydrogen Forum.

Sheryl McKinnon of Shell Renewables and Energy Solutions, left, meets with BakerRisk and Fortress Protective Buildings’ representatives Karen Vilas and Murtaza Gandhi at the 2nd American Hydrogen Forum.

