ACIT Golf Tournament

If you left hungry, it’s your own fault… Turner Industries cooked up some ground brisket sliders that were awesome and topped with a bacon jalapeño jam. Pictured from left to right are Moses Guerra of Turner Industries, Loraine McCain of Wolseley Industrial Group and ACIT, Danny White, Lori Garza, and Brandon Joslin of Turner Industries.
Ohmstede Industrial Services Golf Team bringing their game. Pictured from left to right are Mike Prevost, Marcus Vidrine, Paul Fritsch and Buddy Tucker.
Turner Industries Golf Team taking a swing at the links. Pictured from left to right are Haden Moore, David Arreola and Noah Arreola.
The Wolseley Industrial Group Golf Team also got in on the action. Pictured from left to right are Micah Patton, Juan Rodriguez, Kevin McCutchin and Chris Pullin.
Cajun Industries were the BIG winners of the day coming in 1st overall with the best card! Pictured from left to right are Derek Connally, Clay Scott, Stuart Folse and Josh Cooper.
USA Industries John Platt helped keep the “grippers and rippers” hydrated on the course.