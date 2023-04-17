1 of 8
ACIT 2023 Houston Golf Tournament and FREEPAC Fundraiser
The Health and Safety Council (HASC) welcomes golfers to their tent at the ACIT 2023 Tournament to try their luck at chipping for prizes!
Hunter Verm of HASC (right) gives Mason Tschappat of Nouryon his prize for winning the chipping game.
The Hunter Buildings team welcomes BIC Magazine to sample their bacon-wrapped sausage that they served to golfers at the ACIT golf tournament.
The IKON Environmental team is ready to network and hand out goodies at the ACIT Golf Tournament.
Redguard welcomes Norrell to their tent at the ACIT tourney and network over a cigar. From Left to Right: Chris Priddy of Redguard, Wade Dennison of Redguard, and Jacey Ceguera of Norrell.
Brandon Joslin with Turner catches up with Russell Carter of Bohler Engineering.
USA Industries has golfers sample their delicious tacos at the ACIT Houston Golf Tournament.
Ward Vessel & Exchanger enjoy the Friday at the ACIT Houston Golf TournamentFrom Left to Right: Kyle DeArmon, Tim Reilly, and Todd Allen.