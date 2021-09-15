ABGi digs in during sandcastle competition

ABGi USA recently teamed up with DPA Dwight Patterson Architects to carve out images of Super Mario Brothers ’95 at the 34th American Institute of Architects (AIA) Sandcastle Competition on East Beach in Galveston. The day started at 6:30 a.m. and lasted about 13 hours, with thousands in attendance.

The AIA Sandcastle Competition is a fundraising event for AIA Houston and the ArCH Foundation, as well as one of the top five revenue generating events for the City of Galveston. Competing teams had their eyes and shovels set on winning the prestigious Gold Bucket Award. Firms began generating ideas, developing designs and assigning duties months in advance. On the day of the event, the teams meticulously sculpted their piles of sand, working nonstop for five hours.

“When you are done, you are pooped,” said Greg Miller, ABGi’s business development manager. “But I had a lot of fun working and bonding with co-workers and new friends.”

For more information, visit www.abgi-usa.com or call (281) 732-1848.