ABC Workforce Development Breakfast

Newly appointed ABC of Greater Houston Chapter President, Jeffrey Nielsen and Director of Operations, Danielle Hardy were introduced to ABC members. From left, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Russell Hamley, Steven Horton, Jeffrey Nielsen, and Danielle Hardy with ABC of Greater Houston.

BIC visits with Bilfinger at the ABC Workforce Development Breakfast. Tony Rosario with BIC Recruiting and Gregory Dunning with Bilfinger.

Apache, Turner, and Worley catch up with BIC Alliance at the ABC Workforce Development Breakfast. From left, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Edwin Brink with Apache Industrial Services, Carla Thompson, Turner Industries, Robert Collins with Worley Field Services.

