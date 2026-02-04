1 of 6
ABC State of the Industry Breakfast
Blayne Trahan, Colby Plaia, Brian Hodges and John Golashesky with Turner Industries and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance gather for a photo at the ABC State of the Industry Breakfast.
2 of 6
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance interviews Michael Richter with Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston at the ABC State of the Industry Breakfast in Houston, Texas.
3 of 6
Carlos Pulido with CMEF and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance catch up at the ABC State of the Industry Breakfast.
4 of 6
Aaron Shermer with Bayou City Industrial, Michael Richter and Dani Hardy with Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance network at the ABC State of the Industry Breakfast.
5 of 6
Michael Richter with ABC of Greater Houston welcomes attendees to the ABC State of the Industry Breakfast.
6 of 6
Spence Killian with Apache Industrial Services, Natalia Bien with BIC Alliance and Craig Coverdale with Apache Industrial Services attend the ABC Houston State of the Industry Breakfast.