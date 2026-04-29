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ABC Spring Clay Shoot 2026
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Kyle Dennis with LJA, Wendell Rychlik with Zachry Construction and Brandon Mabile with Performance Contractors network at the ABC of Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot.
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JuanCarlos Pulido with Construction and Maintenance Education Foundation, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Michael Richter with Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston catch up at the ABC of Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot.
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Eduardo Garcia-Annese, Miguel Garcia and Kurtis Kim with Apache Industrial participate in the ABC of Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot.
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Connor Kaple with BIC Alliance, Cullen Gillaspia with Rhyno Valve, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Sarina Landers with Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston and Nathan Davis with Composite Cooling Solutions network at the ABC of Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Gaw Jones with Brown & Root Industrial together at the Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston Spring Clay Shoot.