ABC of Greater Houston/CMEF Workforce Development Breakfast

ABC/CMEF welcomes Turner Industries and BIC Alliance to the ABC/CMEF Workforce Development Breakfast.
Pictured from left, Perri Prevost with BIC Alliance, Executive Director of the Construction and Maintenance Education Foundation (CMEF) Michael Richter, and Senior Vice President of Turner Industries John Golashesky.
Pictured from left, Brian Cormier with PK Companies, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Jennifer Woodruff and Michelle Aseltine with ABC of Greater Houston visit at the ABC/CMEF Workforce Development Breakfast.
Pictured from left, Perri Prevost with BIC Alliance and Clay Eubanks with Deep South Crane and Rigging.
Pictured from left, Francis Hernandez with Worley catches up with Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance.