ABC Greater Houston, hosts Farewell Mixer for Jennifer Woodruff

Russell Hamley, ABC chapter president, celebrates Jennifer Woodruff, vice president of operations, and her accomplishments at ABC Greater Houston over the past 23 years.
Apache Industrial Services and ABGI gather to show appreciation for outgoing Vice President of Operations, Jennifer Woodruff. Pictured from left, Edwin Brink with Apache Industrial Services, Greg Miller and Craig La Grappe with ABGI.
BIC attends Farewell Mixer for Jennifer Woodruff with ABC. Pictured from left, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance and Jennifer Woodruff with ABC of Greater Houston.