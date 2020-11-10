Business leaders gather for lunch to support local charities

× Expand Greg Miller with BIC Alliance and Kelly King with Anchor Point visit with each other at the November The Get Together luncheon at South Shore Harbour Country Club.

Business leaders from the Bay Area Community meet regularly for lunch to support a variety of area ministries. Attendees have an opportunity to meet ministry leaders and use their business expertise and resources to make a difference in our community.

The Get Together Network With Purpose Lunches are not monetary fundraisers. Attendees are encouraged to reach out to their network to help ministries identify resources that will help them further their cause. These needs may include material items (in-kind) like office furniture, cleaning supplies, etc. as well as professional expertise like creating a strategic plan for communication or project management.

The next lunch meeting will be in December. For more information or to register to attend, call Brooke McGowan at 281-236-0885 or email her at brooke@TheGetTogetherBayArea.org.