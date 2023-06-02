36th Annual Houston Safety Excellence Awards

Turner Industries Crane & Rigging was awarded Best in Class in the Crane & Rigging Support category.

TNT was awarded Gold in the Crane & Rigging Support category.

Performance Contractors was awarded Best in Class in the General Contractor Large category.

Turner Industries was awarded Gold in the General Contractor Large category.

Starcon was awarded Gold in the General Contractor Medium category.

Cajun Industries was awarded Silver in the General Contractor Medium category.

Repcon was awarded Silver in the General Contractor Medium category.

Ohmstede was awarded Best In Class in the Hard Crafts Large category.

International Cooling Towers was awarded Best In Class in the Hard Crafts Medium category.

C2C Technical Services was awarded Gold in the Hard Crafts Medium category.

Turner Industries Crane & Rigging was awarded the Newcomer of the Year Award.

Brock was awarded Best In Class in the Soft Crafts Large category.

Apache was awarded Silver in the Soft Crafts Large category.

Marquis was awarded Best In Class in the Soft Crafts Small category.

KAP was awarded Silver in the Technical Support Medium category.

