2026 Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event

BIC Attends Photos

×

1 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking Event

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking Event

Toni Rosario and Alyssa Guidry of BIC Alliance enjoy their custom floral arrangements at the Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event

×

2 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking2.jpg

Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance, Marisela Ramirez of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, and Alyssa Guidry of BIC Alliance catch up at the Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event.

×

3 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking3.jpg

Event guest Tracie participates in permanent jewelry with an event vendor at the Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event.

×

4 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking4.jpg

Guests customize hats at the hat bar during the Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event.

×

5 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking5.jpg

An event vendor brands a guest’s hat at the Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event.

×

6 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking6.jpg

Special treats await guests at the Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event.

×

7 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking7.jpg

A guest selects flowers for a custom bouquet at the Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event.

×

8 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking8.jpg

An event vendor offers small tattoos and piercings at the Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event.

×

9 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking9.jpg

Guests network and reconnect at the Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event.

×

10 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking10.jpg

Guests mingle during the Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event.

×

11 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking11.jpg

Attendees enjoy conversation at the Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event.

×

12 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking12.jpg

Guests gather for networking at the Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event.

×

13 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking14.jpg

Guests browse the boutique during the Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event.

×

14 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking15.jpg

The Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event was held at Whimsy Boutique & More.

×

15 of 15

Women In Alliance Galentines Networking16.jpg

Attendees connect at the Women in Alliance Galentine’s Networking Event.

Tags