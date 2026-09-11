2026 TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent

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TCA Steel Toe Saloon

TCA Steel Toe Saloon

The entrance to the 2026 Steel Toe Saloon at the Pasadena Fairgrounds.

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Doug Simitiere, Brian Hodges and Lance Wiebeck with Turner Industries catching up at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon.

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Attendees taking a selfie at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent

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Attendees enjoying a drink and networking at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent

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Allen Desrosset and Erick Gunter from PSC Group and Brett Durdin and Micki Durdin from ExxonMobil enjoying the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent.

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Jack Davis, Tony Dietz, Byron Mitchell, Karl Gansen, Jim Perry and Brandon Blackmon with Weigh Tech having a good time at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent.

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The official member recognition banner for the Texas Chemistry Council (TCC)

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People enjoying the night as it continues at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent.

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Premium Food served by The Helping Hand at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent.

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Drinks are being served to attendees at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent.

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A huge turnout during Thursday at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent.

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The band Obsolete August played throughout Thursday night at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent.

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