2026 TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent

1 of 12
TCA Steel Toe Saloon
The entrance to the 2026 Steel Toe Saloon at the Pasadena Fairgrounds.
2 of 12
Doug Simitiere, Brian Hodges and Lance Wiebeck with Turner Industries catching up at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon.
3 of 12
Attendees taking a selfie at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent
4 of 12
Attendees enjoying a drink and networking at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent
5 of 12
Allen Desrosset and Erick Gunter from PSC Group and Brett Durdin and Micki Durdin from ExxonMobil enjoying the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent.
6 of 12
Jack Davis, Tony Dietz, Byron Mitchell, Karl Gansen, Jim Perry and Brandon Blackmon with Weigh Tech having a good time at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent.
7 of 12
The official member recognition banner for the Texas Chemistry Council (TCC)
8 of 12
People enjoying the night as it continues at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent.
9 of 12
Premium Food served by The Helping Hand at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent.
10 of 12
Drinks are being served to attendees at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent.
11 of 12
A huge turnout during Thursday at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent.
12 of 12
The band Obsolete August played throughout Thursday night at the TCA Steel Toe Saloon Hospitality Tent.