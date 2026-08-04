2026 SAIA Conference

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BIC Attends Photos

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Scaffsource.jpg

Toni Rosario and Alyssa Guidry enjoyed catching up with Julia Harrington of Direct Scaffold Supply and David Harper of Scaffsource. 

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Layher.jpg

Toni Rosario met with Frank Frietsch and Brian Hillier of Layher to discuss recruiting opportunities and strengthen industry relationships. 

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Chutes International.jpg

Toni Rosario connected with Doug Galeone of Chutes International to discuss recruiting solutions and BIC Alliance's marketing services. 

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AAIT.jpg

Toni Rosario and Alyssa Guidry enjoyed reconnecting with Justin Pemberton of AAIT Technocraft. 

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Scafom-Rux.jpg

Toni Rosario and Alyssa Guidry had a great opportunity to reconnect with Jordan Narramore of Scafom-Rux. 

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President Dinner Sponser Photo.jpg

BIC Alliance was proud to serve as a sponsor of the SAIA conference. 

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President Dinner Gala.jpg

The evening provided an excellent opportunity to celebrate industry achievements, connect with partners, and strengthen relationships across the scaffolding community.

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