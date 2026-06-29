2026 Reverse Trade Show

BIC Attends Photos

×

1 of 10

IMG_4170.png

2026 Reverse Trade Show

Rachel Landgren and Kelly Primeaux and other members from Cameron LNG spend time together during the LCA.

×

2 of 10

IMG_4171.jpg

John Coe with Hunter Onsite and Jason Bartlett with Citgo catch up at the LCA.

×

3 of 10

IMG_4400.jpg

David Creeson with Louisiana Chemistry Association (LCA) and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance discuss the future of industry across Louisiana.

×

4 of 10

IMG_4488.jpg

Sage Delahousaye with Hydraquip, Cody Lavergne with Hydraquip, Randy Powell with Sasol, and Chuck Britten with Oversea Response attend the LCA.

×

5 of 10

IMG_4507.jpg

Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance snaps a photo with the ABC team at LCA.

×

6 of 10

IMG_4793.jpg

David Cresson of Louisiana Chemistry Association (LCA) kicks things off at LCA 2026.

×

7 of 10

IMG_4801.jpg

Greg Gray with Grace, Cheyenne Benoit with ABC Louisiana, Randy Attuso with Cajun Industries, and Blaise Theard with ABC Louisiana gather for a photo at LCA-Reverse Trade Show 2026.

×

8 of 10

IMG_4845.jpg

The Sasol Booth networking during the LCA 2026.

×

9 of 10

IMG_8454.jpg

Leroy Peart with Sasol reconnects with Donald Moseley with ReCon Group.

×

10 of 10

IMG_9371.jpg

Greg Satterfield with LyondellBasell, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Lisa Pulizzano Network at LCA 2026.

Tags