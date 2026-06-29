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2026 Reverse Trade Show
Rachel Landgren and Kelly Primeaux and other members from Cameron LNG spend time together during the LCA.
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John Coe with Hunter Onsite and Jason Bartlett with Citgo catch up at the LCA.
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David Creeson with Louisiana Chemistry Association (LCA) and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance discuss the future of industry across Louisiana.
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Sage Delahousaye with Hydraquip, Cody Lavergne with Hydraquip, Randy Powell with Sasol, and Chuck Britten with Oversea Response attend the LCA.
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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance snaps a photo with the ABC team at LCA.
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David Cresson of Louisiana Chemistry Association (LCA) kicks things off at LCA 2026.
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Greg Gray with Grace, Cheyenne Benoit with ABC Louisiana, Randy Attuso with Cajun Industries, and Blaise Theard with ABC Louisiana gather for a photo at LCA-Reverse Trade Show 2026.
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The Sasol Booth networking during the LCA 2026.
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Leroy Peart with Sasol reconnects with Donald Moseley with ReCon Group.
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Greg Satterfield with LyondellBasell, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Lisa Pulizzano Network at LCA 2026.