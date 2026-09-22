2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

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BIC Attends Photos

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

The new Elementale Enterprises facility stands ready to welcome visitors.

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

Partners and staff pose together near the Elementale sign.

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

A formal group photo captures key figures from the open house.

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

Guests mingle and share conversation during the open house.

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

A relaxed moment between guests as they tour the grounds.

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

Colleagues and partners unite for a group photo at the open house event.

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

Partners and staff pose together near the Elementale signage.

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

Team members from BIC and Elementale Enterprises gather for a group photo at the new facility.

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

A candid moment captures guests exploring the new facility.

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

Partners and staff share a moment together at the open house.

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

Guests take home branded gifts to commemorate the open house.

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

A behind-the-scenes look at Elementale's sustainable process technology.

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

A posed shot of the Elementale team in front of their new facility.

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

Partners and staff pose for group photos together near the Elementale open house.

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2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

2026 Elementale Enterprises Inc Open House

Guests of honor pose together to commemorate the opening.

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